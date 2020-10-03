New music from Roza Terenzi, Setwun leads Moonshoe compilation

Sydney electronic label Moonshoe has released a new compilation, ‘LIMBS vol 2 – From Inside, Out’, featuring new music from Roza Terenzi, Setwun and more.

Terenzi contributes ‘Sunday Slo’, her first new music since the release of her debut album ‘Modern Bliss’ in April. It’s more ponderous than the rapid club tempos heard on the record. Listen to it below:

Setwun’s track ‘Real Rekids’, released ahead of the compilation, is conversely more frantic than his usual output, featuring stuttering syncopated drums. The producer released the EP ‘Our World’ earlier this week (September 28), and recently remixed 30/70‘s ‘Fluid Motion’.

Elsewhere on the compilation are The Die Youngs, Patios, OK EG, DiscJosé, Angus Mills, Special Feelings, and more.

All of the proceeds from ‘LIMBS vol 2 – From Inside, Out’ will go towards Seed Mob, the Indigenous youth climate network. It’s the second volume of the LIMBS series, with the first – ‘for Wildlife’ – released in January as a bushfire benefit.

The tracklist of ‘LIMBS vol 2 – From Inside, Out’ is:

GOHS & Fellipe Abdalla – ‘O Premeiro Dois’ The Die Youngs – ‘Time Answers’ Roza Terenzi – ‘Sunday Slo’ Setwun – ‘Real Rekidz’ Patios – ‘Bells and Whistles’ OK EG – ‘Bookaar Dub’ Angus Mills – ‘Transient’ Pleasure – ‘MISTY’ Special Feelings – ‘Curbside Finds’ DiscJosé – ‘Haze’ Gallery B – ‘Rezine’ Tara Clerkin Trio – ‘Tupas & Emika’