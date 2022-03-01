New music from Sigrid is on the way next week

Sigrid has announced that she will be sharing some new music next week.

The Norwegian pop star first teased new song ‘It Gets Dark’ back in December last year. On social media yesterday (February 28), she revealed that the song will be arriving on March 9.

“It Gets Dark, my new single, is finally coming out next week March 9th! I’m truly proud of this one, and I hope you like it,” Sigrid wrote.

Fans can pre-save the new track here.

It Gets Dark, my new single, is finally coming out next week March 9th! I’m truly proud of this one, and I hope you like it 🌟❤️ you can pre-save if you want to! https://t.co/lAVDwHo3St pic.twitter.com/Z85KNmp3uN — sigrid (@thisissigrid) February 28, 2022

Speaking to NME about her next musical chapter recently, the singer explained: “I’m a huge fan of rock music and I think you can hear that in the new music I’ve been making too. You’ll definitely see that live energy from me again, I’ve missed it.”

In October, Sigrid revealed that she had been in the studio with Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes and Jordan Fish. “Just wait til you hear what we wrote,” she teased, adding the hashtag #Rocktober.

Last month, Griff and Sigrid released an empowering new single together called ‘Head On Fire’.

The collaboration came about after the pair connected online during the pandemic and then later met in person – something that led to a blossoming friendship and creative partnership between the two.

Speaking about the song, Sigrid said: “It’s about that feeling when you meet someone who just flips everything upside down and you can’t focus on anything else but that person. [Griff’s] just lovely, and it’s been so much fun working with her.”

Griff will be the recipient of this year’s Radar Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 – where she’ll also be joined live on stage by Sigrid to perform their joint single together.

“NME have been there from day one supporting what I do and what I have to say and that’s always meant so so much,” said Griff. “A big thank you to everyone at NME for your support and for this award. I can’t wait to perform this with Sigrid at Brixton!”

