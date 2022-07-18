New music venue Liberty Hall to open in Sydney later this year

Sydney is set to get a new music venue later this year called Liberty Hall, helmed by Jake Smyth and Kenny Graham of the Mary’s Group.

Announced today (July 18), the new venue will be located across from Hordern Pavilion in the city’s Entertainment Quarter, on the site formerly home to Max Watts and Hi-Fi.

It’ll hold up to 1200 people across multiple floors, hosting international and local tours as well as club nights. A new iteration of Mary’s restaurant will also be opened next door, with Liberty Hall set to launch in late October.

“Liberty Hall takes its lead from the great venues of the world whose vision is to provide space for artists to explore their full potential,” Smyth said in a press statement.

“We see art as so deeply vital to the health of society. We hope we can create a home for free expression, of shared celebration and of deep connection. Liberty Hall will be a home for intimate moments and fucking face tearing partying, for challenging conversations and shared experiences.”

“The number of words we encounter on a day-to-day basis is possibly at an all-time high,” added Graham. “Opinions, takedowns, promises, and encouragement, they are ubiquitous but often lacking in fortitude. Taking action is what creates change and helps build a positive future and that’s what we look to embrace.”

“We are humbled at another opportunity to take the reins of yet another fallen live music venue and pour energy and hard work into creating an exciting creative space for Sydney’s arts community.”

Back in February, Mary’s Live — an offshoot of the Mary’s Group — announced they’d be ending their operations at the iconic Lansdowne Hotel. The group had run the space since 2017, and cited their landlord’s decision to turn it into “hostel accommodation” as the reason for closing the doors.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our time with the beloved Lansdowne Hotel is coming to an end,” they wrote at the time.

“Our lease is due to expire in the coming months, and the Landlords have chosen to close the Gig Room to build more Hostel accommodation. This was not a part of our vision for the Lansdowne, and as such, we have decided to call time on our custodianship of this iconic live music venue.”

However, in May, it was announced that the venue would still be hosting live music, with Oxford Art Factory taking over operations. They hosted a relaunch party for the new space on June 25, with performances from Winston Surfshirt, RVG, First Beige and more.