New Order add second Melbourne show to 2020 headline Australian tour

New Order have announced a second and more intimate Melbourne show to close their upcoming Australian tour.

The show will take place at Melbourne’s The Forum on Sunday March 15, after the band sold out shows in both Sydney and Melbourne.

The Forum is a much more intimate setting than the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, the venue at which the band will play the first of their Melbourne shows. While the latter has a capacity of 11,000, The Forum only holds just over 3,300.

Advertisement

Tickets for the new show will become available from midday AEDT Tuesday March 3 via Ticketmaster.

This run of shows will be New Order’s first Australian performances since 2016, when they performed four shows at the Sydney Opera House accompanied by the Australian Chamber Orchestra.

While Australian electronic act Confidence Man will serve as the support act at the original Sydney and Melbourne shows, they will not join New Order for their show at The Forum. Cut Copy, who will also support New Order at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl, won’t play at The Forum show either.

Check all deets for the tour, including sold out dates, below.

New Order 2020 headline Australian tour

Sydney, Hordern Pavilion (March 11)

Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl (14)

Melbourne, The Forum (15) – NEW