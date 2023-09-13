New Order announce ‘Substance 1987’ collection reissues

New Order have announced reissued editions of their classic compilation album ‘Substance 1987’ – find all the details below.

Originally released via the legendary Factory Records, the record featured all of the Manchester band’s singles up to that point in their 12″ forms, as well as many of their respective B-sides.

‘Substance 1987’ also contained newly-recorded versions of the songs ‘Temptation’ and Confusion’. Other tracks that appeared as part of the collection included ‘Blue Monday’, ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’ and ‘Ceremony’.

Advertisement

Today (September 13) New Order have detailed a remastered set of formats of ‘Substance 1987’, which are due for release on November 10 via Warner. You can pre-order your copy here.

“We’re pleased to announce the remastered and reissued edition of ‘Substance’ on vinyl for the first time in 30 years,” the group wrote alongside a preview video on social media.

Additionally, fans will be able to purchase the 2023 version of the album in the following formats: 2CD, 4CD deluxe edition, 2LP blue/red coloured vinyl (retail exclusive), and double cassette.

Reissues of the 12″ singles ‘True Faith’, ‘True Faith (Remix)’ and ‘Blue Monday 88’ are on offer too, all of which have been remastered.

Advertisement

The 4CD version includes the original 2CD set, remastered with two additional CDs. CD3 expands the collection with alternate versions and extra B-sides. CD4 features an unreleased concert, ‘Live From Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre, California 1987’, where New Order played the entire album in sequence.

‘Substance 1987’ is the group’s biggest-selling album to date. It is regarded as one of the best-ever ‘Greatest Hits’ compilations, with Rolling Stone twice including it in its ‘500 Greatest Albums Of All Time’ list, first in 2003 and later in 2012.

Back in 2020, ‘Substance 1987′ returned to online streaming services after being removed five years prior.

Meanwhile, New Order are set to kick off their 2023 European and UK arena tour next Thursday (September 21). See the full schedule below, and find any remaining tickets here.

SEPTEMBER

21– Royal Arena, Copenhagen

23 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

26 – Zénith, Paris

29 – The O2, London

OCTOBER

1 – 3Arena, Dublin

5 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

7 – First Direct Arena, Leeds