New Order, Gengahr and Julia Jacklin shows to continue this weekend ahead of public gatherings ban

Shows by New Order, Gengahr and Julia Jacklin will proceed this weekend ahead of the proposed public gatherings ban which goes into effect Monday (March 16), Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment confirm.

However, a slew of concerts from Monday, March 16 onwards will be put on hold. These include gigs by Jimmy Eat World, Marc Rebillet, Kip Moore, Miranda Lambert and Seaforth, as well as the touring series Introducing Nashville.

See the full list of affected dates and the full statement by Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment below.

Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment are “presently working with all artist teams to determine if dates can be rescheduled to late 2020 or early 2021”, the companies announced.

“For ticketholders, tickets will remain valid for rescheduled dates and they will be notified directly as soon as details of new dates are confirmed. Where concerts cannot be rescheduled a full refund will be available for all tickets purchased through official ticketing agencies.”

New Order are set to play two sold-out Melbourne shows: one at the outdoor Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Saturday, March 14 and the other at The Forum, an indoor venue, on Sunday, March 15. The latter date was added on March 1.

Gengahr are due to play the Lansdowne Hotel in Sydney tonight and Howler in Melbourne tomorrow. Jacklin will play two sold-out shows, at Perth’s Astor Theatre tonight and The Gov in Adelaide tomorrow.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on March 13 that public gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled to curb coronavirus spread. The emergency measure takes effect on Monday, March 16.

Live Performance Australia has called for “urgent clarification” on Morrison’s announcement, particularly as to whether it constituted “advice” or a “government directive”.

