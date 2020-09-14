New Order launch collaborative clothing range with Adidas

New Order have teamed up with Adidas to launch the nwrdrSPZL, a new collaborative capsule range.

The Manchester icons teamed up with Adidas for the new range after being contacted by Gary Aspden – the founder and creator of Adidas Spezial.

After travelling to Adidas’ headquarters in Germany, the band teamed up with leading designers to create a selection of items inspired by their unique sound and aesthetic.

Advertisement

They include an outerwear jacket with distinctive stripes and a New Order sleeve patch – with the overall design inspired by Bernard Sumner’s love of sailing.

New Order’s distinct connection to terrace culture is also reflected in a new football shirt that uses the band’s oft-seen 39 Tour graphic, as well as featuring their track title ‘586’ across the shirt’s chest in an original spin on traditional football shirt advertising.

Other must-have items include the New Order tracksuit jacket, which takes inspiration from classic adidas designs and incorporate’s the band’s distinctive 39 Tour graphic into it.

Sneaker-heads can also pick up a distinct pair of New Order Adidas trainers, which were inspired by Bernard Sumner’s love of wearing the Wilsy SPZL sneaker’s throughout New Order’s live shows in recent years.

Gary Aspden said: “This product release is built on existing synergies and both Bernard

Sumner and Warren Jackson made trips to the adidas HQ in Herzogenaurach to

oversee and agree every detail with myself and the adidas Spezial team.

Advertisement

“Add to that a piece of film produced by & SON that is soundtracked by a re-edit of New Order’s latest track ‘Be a Rebel’ and we have a project that I personally am very proud to have worked on.”

Last week, New Order released ‘Be A Rebel’ – their first new track in five years.