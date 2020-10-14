New Order share epic remix of their 2020 single ‘Be A Rebel’

New Order have shared a new remix of their recent hit single ‘Be A Rebel’ – listen below.

The [Renegade Spezial Edit] of the track recently featured on a promo video for the Manchester band’s team up with Adidas for a capsule range, which included an outerwear jacket with distinctive stripes and a New Order sleeve patch. The overall design is inspired by Bernard Sumner’s love of sailing.

New Order’s distinct connection to terrace culture was also reflected in a new football shirt that uses the band’s oft-seen 39 Tour graphic, as well as featuring their track title ‘586’ across the shirt’s chest in an original spin on traditional football shirt advertising.

Advertisement

‘Be A Rebel’ – their first new track in five years – was released last month. The band will also release a 12” and digital bundle featuring new remixes on November 13.

Remixes featured on the single include Bernard’s Renegade Mix (the original version of the adidas Spezial ad soundtrack) and Stephen Morris’ T34 Mix, as well as Bernard’s Renegade Instrumental Mix.

Describing the original version of the track NME said it “helps to give dance music a purpose in 2020”.

New Order will return to the stage in 2021 when they’ll play a rescheduled one-off headline show at The O2 in London, as well as their co-headline tour with Pet Shop Boys.

Meanwhile, a new podcast telling the story of Joy Division and New Order is coming later this month.

Advertisement

Launching on October 29, Transmissions The Definitive Story will track the band’s origins, up to the release of their 1983 single ‘Blue Monday’, and will be narrated by Maxine Peake.