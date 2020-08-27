New parliamentary inquiry to explore pandemic’s impact on arts sector

The arts and entertainment sector will be the subject of a new parliamentary inquiry as it gradually recovers from the pandemic-induced shutdown.

Chaired by Nationals MP David Gillespie, the committee will explore the direct and indirect economic benefits of the arts in Australia, its influence on social wellbeing and the impact of COVID-19 on the sector.

“Australia’s creative innovation economy has made us a major player in the international arts arena, delivering benefits to our economy and helping shape our national identity,” Gillespie said.

“It’s time to reflect on and re-think the way we create and interact with art, as we react to the pandemic and the challenges we need to overcome.”

The news of the inquiry comes as the Federal Government begins rolling out components of its $250million arts sector relief package, first announced in June. Earlier this month, applications opened for the government’s $75million RISE grant fund, tailored to festivals, concerts, tours and events.

Following that, screen crews were invited to apply for the $50million Temporary Interruption Fund, designed to restart screen productions current on hold in case a crew member tests positive for COVID-19.

During the pandemic, various arts industry representatives have spoken at hearings for the Senate COVID-19 Committee. Last month, Live Performance Australia chief executive Evelyn Richardson told the committee the package only focuses on a 12-month timeframe, which isn’t sufficient for the sector’s recovery.

“We will need more ongoing support over the next two years to rebuild and fully recover,” Richardson said.

“In the coming weeks we’ll continue to work closely with government on the implementation of these initiatives to make sure they deliver support to those that need it, and we’ll also be keeping a very close eye on how the industry fares in the coming months.”

The inquiry is accepting public submissions until October 22. An accompanying survey has also been distributed for the purposes of the inquiry.