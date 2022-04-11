New PinkPantheress song with Willow coming next week

PinkPantheress has confirmed that her long-teased collaboration with Willow is finally on its way.

The rising Bath-born, London-based artist, who released her debut mixtape ‘To Hell With It’ back in October and recently featured in the NME 100, teased the potential link-up while speaking to fans on TikTok back in January.

While previewing a new track on the video-sharing app, PinkPantheress replied to one fan who commented: “I feel like Willow Smith needs to be on this.”

“You have been heard,” PinkPantheress replied. “Da collaboration I dreamt of for years… brb crying.”

Now, PinkPantheress has revealed that she and Willow will be dropping the collaboration – titled ‘Where You Are’ – on April 22. Taking to Twitter, she shared a photo of herself with the caption: “‘Where you are’ feat @OfficialWillow 22/04,” followed by the eyes emoji.

Earlier this year, PinkPantheress was named as the winner of BBC Radio 1’s Sound Of 2022.

“I’m honestly gassed, my dad’s going to be so happy!” she told the BBC about the win. “I had self-belief from the beginning but when other people start telling you stuff like this, it genuinely keeps you going.”

She also said that her fans should “expect a feature or two” in terms of new music in 2022. “I’ve been a bit of a lone wolf so far, but I’ve been really trying to get into my collaboration bag. That’s the thing I’m most excited for.”

PinkPantheress will perform at Manchester’s Parklife festival in June. The line-up for the event, which was announced in January, also features the likes of Tyler, the Creator, 50 Cent, Megan Thee Stallion, Lewis Capaldi, Bicep, Chase & Status, Loyle Carner, Jamie xx, Arlo Parks and Headie One.

Meanwhile, Willow joined Camila Cabello on Saturday Night Live this weekend for a performance of their collaborative track ‘Psychofreak’ – watch it here.