New protective suit could be the future of gigs and festivals after coronavirus

A design company has unveiled plans for a coronavirus protection suit which could allow concertgoers to attend music festivals and live events in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The design for the ‘Micrashell’ was created by California’s Production Club, and includes a helmet, filtration system and an array of LED lighting.

In an interview with NBC New York, the team behind the design said they hope it will get crowds back in venues and at festivals without the need for social distancing.

“Micrashell is a solution for bringing people together safety,” said Miguel Risueno, head of inventions for Production Club.

“It’s a half suit that kind of takes your safety and your security in terms of being close to airborne particles or viruses to the next level.”

Despite boasting a futuristic design, snap-in canisters can also be incorporated into the suit to allow drinking and vaping while wearing them.

Riseuno added that fans would ideally rent the suit from venues, with staff responsible for sanitising them after each use.

“We said we still need to find a solution because people are still going out. People are still going to party and still skipping social distance measures… With our solution, we are trying to make space available for everyone because our solution depends on your own footprint rather than distancing yourself,” Riseuno explained.

The company is currently working on its first prototype of the futuristic design.

The design comes after the state of Arkansas staged America’s first “socially distanced” concert last week, despite facing widespread controversy.

The show by Bishop Gunn frontman Travis McCready had previously faced the threat of a cease and desist order after governor Asa Hutchinson said the social distancing measures announced by the venue, TempleLive, were not compliant with health regulations.

It eventually went ahead last night (May 18) after TempleLive postponed the event for three days in order to comply with the governor’s directive.

Healthcare experts in the US have also predicted that live concerts will not return until autumn 2021, with a poll finding that most American gig-goers would rather wait until a vaccine is found until attending shows again.

In the UK, venues have spoken of their concerns and requirements if live gigs were to be allowed in the UK again under the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

European countries such as Denmark have also begun trialling drive-in concerts – with fans enjoying shows from the comfort of their own vehicles.