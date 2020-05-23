New quarantine compilation from Canberra artists, ‘So Fresh – Hits of the ‘Tine’, released

Local musicians in Canberra have banded together to create and release a new compilation recorded entirely from isolation, entitled ‘So Fresh – Hits of the ‘Tine’.

The compilation features contributions from 20 different Canberra artists, including Endrey, s.wells, Paint Store, Jim Dusty, The Burley Griffin, Cathy Diver, Jamie Leone, Yasmine Hosseini and many more. It was curated by Undine Records, a Canberran artist collective lead by Pat Johns (s.wells), Diver, Leone and Hosseini.

All proceeds from sales of the album on Bandcamp will go towards the Domestic Violence Crisis Service in Canberra. Listen to it below:

<a href="http://undinerecords.bandcamp.com/album/so-fresh-hits-of-the-tine">So Fresh – Hits of the ‘Tine by Undine Records</a>

The compilation premiered last night in a livestream organised by Johns, interspersed with live commentary and interviews. An album bio called it a “testament to our creative efforts as we slowly disintegrate into insanity from no gigs, no jams, no mosh pits, and no loving embraces from friends”.

Its title is a playful reference to the Australian pop compilation series ‘So Fresh’, which has steadily released seasonal editions since 2000. Local artist Benedicte O’Leary Rutherford created the new compilation’s quarantine-themed artwork, riffing on the covers of its namesake.

‘So Fresh – Hits of the ‘Tine’ is the newly minted Undine Record’s debut distributive release, with more expected to come.