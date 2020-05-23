GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

New quarantine compilation from Canberra artists, ‘So Fresh – Hits of the ‘Tine’, released

All proceeds will go towards the Domestic Violence Crisis Service in Canberra

By Josh Martin
So Fresh
(From left to right) Griffin Ford, Ghost Boy and Cathy Diver. Photo credit: Supplied (Griffin Ford), Supplied (Ghost Boy) and Claire Warren (Cathy Diver)

Local musicians in Canberra have banded together to create and release a new compilation recorded entirely from isolation, entitled ‘So Fresh – Hits of the ‘Tine’.

The compilation features contributions from 20 different Canberra artists, including Endrey, s.wells, Paint Store, Jim Dusty, The Burley Griffin, Cathy Diver, Jamie Leone, Yasmine Hosseini and many more. It was curated by Undine Records, a Canberran artist collective lead by Pat Johns (s.wells), Diver, Leone and Hosseini.

All proceeds from sales of the album on Bandcamp will go towards the Domestic Violence Crisis Service in Canberra. Listen to it below:

Advertisement

The compilation premiered last night in a livestream organised by Johns, interspersed with live commentary and interviews. An album bio called it a “testament to our creative efforts as we slowly disintegrate into insanity from no gigs, no jams, no mosh pits, and no loving embraces from friends”.

Its title is a playful reference to the Australian pop compilation series ‘So Fresh’, which has steadily released seasonal editions since 2000. Local artist Benedicte O’Leary Rutherford created the new compilation’s quarantine-themed artwork, riffing on the covers of its namesake.

‘So Fresh – Hits of the ‘Tine’ is the newly minted Undine Record’s debut distributive release, with more expected to come.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.