New South Wales festival Good Times postponed to July

Regional New South Wales festival Good Times has been postponed to late July, with organisers citing issues caused by the Victorian COVID-19 outbreak.

Originally scheduled for June 18-19 in Tocumwal, the festival will now run across July 30-31. The lineup – comprising Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald, Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, Emma Donovan and the Putbacks and more – will remain the same. While most events are free or donation-based, a handful of shows are ticketed and available for refunds for the next seven days.

In a statement, organisers said the festival was pushed back over uncertainty whether Victorian-based punters and artists will be able to successfully cross the border into NSW.

“Given the times we are in, we have had a backup date in place with artists, staff, suppliers and the local community from day one. We’re confident postponing is the right decision to ensure we can bring as much tourism back to the area as possible,” said festival co-promoter Tara Benney.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and strongly encourage you wait a little longer for the Good Times to roll! Hold on to your tickets – every dollar raised goes back to the local community.”

Good Times is organised by the same team behind Strawberry Fields, which this year will take place across October 29-31 in Tocumwal.