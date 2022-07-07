New survey shows decline in triple j’s young audience share, Ben Lee reacts

A new survey has shown a decline in triple j’s young audience, with its share of the core 18-24 year-old demographic dropping by 3.6 per cent.

The radio ratings survey is the fourth of its kind to be undertaken this year, and was released via The Age on Tuesday (July 5). The figures show a fall in triple j’s share of young listeners from 8 per cent to 4.4 per cent. It follows a similar decline outlined in the previous survey from late May, which reported a 7.4 per cent dip within the same demographic.

The survey also revealed that triple j’s share of the 18-24 year-old audience now sits behind WSFM, Smooth, 2DAY and Triple M, while NOVA and KISS continue to dominate with the biggest shares of 17.9 per cent and 17.3 per cent respectively.

Advertisement

While triple j’s share of young listeners has almost halved since last year’s corresponding survey, the station did record a slight increase across other demographics. Since May’s survey, triple j’s overall audience share rose slightly from 3.9 per cent to 4.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, triple j breakfast hosts Bryce Mills and Ebony Boadu also reported a slight rise in audience share, but lost out to 2GB’s Ben Fordham, who holds the most mornings share in Sydney ahead of KISSFM and ABC Sydney.

Responding to the figures, comedy musician Ben Lee took to Twitter yesterday (July 7) to jokingly request that he take over the reins at triple j.

Let me run Triple J I will ignore all data and demographics and only program good shit https://t.co/gQGgx6NGW8 — Ben Lee (@benleemusic) July 6, 2022

“Let me run Triple J. I will ignore all data and demographics and only program good shit,” Lee wrote.

The post, which was re-Tweeted by fellow comedian and ABC’s Gruen host Wil Anderson, garnered hundreds of likes, with one user affirming that “If [Ben Lee] takes over I’ll be back 100 [per cent]”.

Advertisement

Lee, who forms one half of the folk duo Radnor And Lee in addition to being a solo artist, is known for his humorous takes on music. In 2020, the duo covered the viral song ‘I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole’, and Lee more recently released the similarly comedic track ‘Parents Get High’.

The single was released in June, and will form part of Lee’s forthcoming album ‘I’m Fun!’. Featuring previously released singles ‘Born For This Bullshit’ and ‘Like This or Like That’, the full album is due to drop next month.