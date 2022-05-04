New TV docuseries ‘Days Like These’ about quintessential Australian concerts to premiere tonight

Days Like These – a new docuseries looking back on some of Australia’s most iconic live music events – will premiere with the first of 12 episodes tonight (May 4).

Hosted and narrated by blues-rocker Diesel (aka Mark Lizotte), the show will feature archival footage of several historic concerts from decades past – including those performed by the likes of Jimmy Barnes, Archie Roach, Icehouse, Troy Cassar-Daley and Diesel himself – as well as interviews with the artists and crew behind them, exploring the stories that made those gigs such critical moments in Australian music history.

The first season of Days Like These will be split into two volumes. The first, comprising episodes one through seven, will air on ABC TV Plus – and be made available to stream on ABC iView – throughout May and June. The second volume will air later this year, starting in September.

Among the gigs featured in the first volume of episodes are Hunters & Collectors’ original farewell performance in 1998, the 2014 show celebrating Baby Animals’ 25th anniversary, Roach’s legendary ‘Into The Bloodstream’ show recorded in 2012 and a classic set from The Angels in the Central NSW town of Narara. The latter Angels show is the earliest concert covered by the series, filmed in 1983.

One particular standout will be Barnes’ 2009 performance at the Sydney Opera House, which followed the Cold Chisel frontman’s career-threatening heart attack and surgery. That’ll come in the seventh episode, while tonight’s premiere – airing at 8:30pm – will revisit a hometown show from Jet that followed an extensive world tour in support of 2003’s ‘Get Born’ album. The show itself took place at The Forum in Melbourne on April 30, 2004.

Have a look at the official trailer for Days Like These below:

Artists set to be interviewed for Days Like These include Rose Tattoo frontman Angry Anderson, Iva Davies of Icehouse, Grace Knight of Eurogliders, Suze DeMarchi of Baby Animals and Cassar-Daley.

In a press statement, Lizotte said Days Like These “has been an absolute delight and honour to host”. He elaborated on his vision for the series: “The series brings together some quintessential Australian bands from the past few decades, that help define our nation’s recent music past, and celebrates important, moments in their concert history.”

Frank Chidiac – a general manager and executive producer at Beyond Entertainment, who produced and directed Days Like These – shared Lizotte’s excitement, adding: “We are thrilled that this incredible trip through Australia’s live music history has been completed and is about to air on ABC.

“Diesel has proved an exceptional host and narrator. His understanding of the music industry and ability to talk musician to musician has allowed us to capture wonderful new insights and anecdotes that would not otherwise have been available to the production.”

Mushroom imprint Bloodlines Music also contributed to the series’ production, with the label’s Warren Costello serving as its creator, and executive producing it with colleague Dean McLachlan. Martin Fabinyi and Mikael Borglund, both of Beyond Entertainment, also serve as executive producers.

The full episode guide for Days Like These is:

1. Jet – The Forum (2004)

2. Baby Animals – 25th Anniversary (2016)

3. Hunters & Collectors – Selina’s (1998)

4. The Angels – Narara (1983)

5. Diesel – The Metro (2004)

6. Rose Tattoo – Boggo Road Jail (1993)

7. Jimmy Barnes – The Opera House (2009)

8. Eurogliders – The Hordern (1984)

9. Archie Roach – Into The Bloodstream (2012)

10. Icehouse – Melbourne (1988)

11. Troy Cassar-Daley – Seymour Centre (2010)

12. Cold Chisel – Ringside Horden Pavillion (2003)