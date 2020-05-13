New Weird Australia releases new two-volume compilation

Experimental initiative New Weird Australia has put out its first release in five years, ‘Solitary Wave.’
The two-volume compilation, respectively subtitled (In) and (Out), features 26 songs. Among them are exclusive tracks from Sydney artist Marcus Whale and Canberra multi-instrumentalist Happy Axe.
Both compilations are available for free streaming and pay-what-you-want download via Bandcamp.
Stream them below:
Per an album bio, all the music featured has been “made, remade and reconsidered during a global pandemic.” The two volumes also have different intended purposes.
“‘Solitary Wave (Out)’ is a ritual for the displacement of energy. ‘Solitary Wave (In)’ is for calming the fuck down,” the initiative wrote.
Both ‘Solitary Wave’ releases were compiled by New Weird Australia director Stu Buchanan. Sophie Penkethman-Young created the artwork, which depicts a Sturt’s Desert Pea.
New Weird Australia last released a compilation in 2015, with ‘New Weird Australia, Passages.’ Upon its release, Buchanan released a statement that said the initiative had “concluded its mission” after five years in operation.
“We saw an opportunity to connect audiences into work that was beyond the fringes, and offer artists opportunities to widen their community,” he wrote at the time.
Buchanan has periodically released New Weird Australia podcast episodes over the last year. The most recent, with Rabbit Island, was published on May 5.
