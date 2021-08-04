New York City will require concertgoers to show proof of vaccination

New York City is set to become the first city in the United States to require people to prove they are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enjoy a number of activities, including attending indoor concerts.

As the New York Times reports, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the mandate yesterday (July 3). The program will commence next week on August 16, with enforcement to begin the following month on September 13.

From then, evidence of having received at least one vaccination dose will be required to enter indoor concert venues, Broadway shows, movie theatres, gyms, restaurants and more. New Yorkers will be able to prove their vaccination status with either the city’s NYC Covid Safe app, the state’s Excelsior pass or a paper vaccine card from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People will be able to dine outdoors without proof of vaccination, and children younger than 12 will be exempt as they are not eligible to be vaccinated.

In addition to the so-called “Key to NYC Pass” mandate, city workers will be required to be vaccinated or get tested weekly, and a $100 incentive will be offered to members of the public who get vaccinated. The vaccination mandate follows similar rules recently introduced in France and Italy.

“If you want to participate in our society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated,” de Blasio told reporters at a press conference announcing the mandate. “The only way to patronise these establishments is if you are vaccinated, at least one dose.”

During the conference, de Blasio briefly mentioned the city’s upcoming outdoor “homecoming” concerts later this month, which will feature the likes of Paul Simon, The Killers, Bruce Springsteen and many more.

“Our homecoming concerts are going to be amazing. But if you want to go to one, you have to be vaccinated. That’s a requirement,” he said.