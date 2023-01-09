New York DJ Dino Calvao has died.

He passed away on January 4 from a heart attack, according to his son (via Resident Advisor).

Calvao was a familiar face at venues around the city, including Good Room in Brooklyn where he regularly DJ’d. He was also resident caretaker of an ongoing art exhibition at Manhattan gallery The Lower Draw.

Advertisement

He started DJing at the age of 18 with his professional career beginning in the early ’80s at the now-defunct Cat Club.

A host of tributes have been paid to the late DJ by members of the New York club scene.

Classic house label Strictly Rhythm wrote: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of Dino Calvao, a legend in the New York club scene. In 1983 he started DJing at the Cat Club. Dino’s encouragement towards emerging acts, garnered him many fans & friends. RIP Dino, your presence will be sorely missed.”

We are saddened to hear of the passing of Dino Calvao, a legend in the New York club scene. In 1983 he started DJing at the Cat Club. Dino's encouragement towards emerging acts, garnered him many fans & friends. RIP Dino, your presence will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/HNFpAE4QER — Strictly Rhythm (@strictlyrhythm) January 9, 2023

American DJ and producer Lovefingers posted: “Very sad to hear of Dino Calvao’s passing. One of the NYC fixtures who was always there and who encapsulated the spirit of our culture. RIP.”

International DJ Lenny Fontana also paid his respects. “I am sad to say Clubland lost one of its greatest dancers.. Dino Calvao.. When I was coming back up he was right there helping me to gain momentum. His clubbing life dates back to 1970s being a fixture at Infinity in New York City as he was a huge Jim Burgess fan and supported everyone in the dance music scene. Rest in peace our friend,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Another added: “RIP true NYC legend of the scene & lovely man. Dino Calvao was there for every great party from the 70s onward & always there for big hug, big smile & amazing stories. Sorry we hadn’t seen each other for a while but go in peace. See you my friend on the dancefloor beyond…”

Very sad to hear of Dino Calvao’s passing. One of the NYC fixtures who was always there and who encapsulated the spirit of our culture. RIP 💜 — Lovefingers (@lovefingers) January 5, 2023

I am sad to say Clubland lost one of its greatest dancers.. Dino Calvao.. When I was coming back up he was right there… Posted by Lenny Fontana on Wednesday, January 4, 2023

RIP true NYC legend of the scene & lovely man. Dino Calvao was there for every great party from the 70s onward & always there for big hug, big smile & amazing stories. Sorry that we hadn't seen each other for a while but go in peace. See you my friend on the dancefloor beyond… pic.twitter.com/xbJyUb36ii — Disco Citizen (@jason_kincade) January 5, 2023