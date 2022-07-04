New York man found at Taylor Swift’s home facing stalking charges

A 35-year old man is facing trespassing and stalking charges after allegedly entering two of Taylor Swift’s New York residences.

According to police the suspect, who was arrested on Friday (July 1), entered one of the residential buildings on March 26. He allegedly walked “through an unlocked door and remained unlawfully”, later fleeing on foot when security asked him to leave, investigators said.

Then on June 12, the same man then allegedly entered another residential building inked to Swift and “made threats through the intercom toward a 32 year-old female,” according to a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (via Billboard).

NME has reached out to representatives of Swift for comment.

In the past, Swift has faced previous issues with alleged stalked.

In 2017, Eric Swarbrick, from Austin, Texas, was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty to stalking the pop star and sending threatening letters and emails to her former record label, Big Machine. Swarbrick also drove from Austin to Nashville in order to hand-deliver the letters on at least three occasions.

The sentence will include three years of supervised release, which prosecutors agreed on in a plea agreement Swarbrick entered in 2019.

In 2018, police reported that a different stalker broke into Swift’s New York City townhouse and was discovered him asleep at the property.

The man, Roger Alvarado, was arrested on charges of burglary, trespassing, stalking and criminal mischief. It was the second time he had been removed from the premises after he had been previously arrested at the same address attempting to break the door down with a shovel.

Recently, Swift released a new song called ‘Carolina’, which was produced by The National’s Aaron Dessner.

The track is the theme song for new film Where The Crawdads Sing, directed by Olivia Newman and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon.