New Zealand band Mako Road announce biggest Australia tour to date

Christchurch, New Zealand band Mako Road have unveiled 2020 tour dates for Australia, their biggest tour Down Under to date.

The indie rock four-piece toured Oz in December 2019 and just played the Festival of Summer Sounds in Gladstone, Queensland on January 18, but will return in a few months’ time.

Mako Road will begin the new jaunt on April 15 at The Zoo in Brisbane and will wrap up 10 days later at Bunbury’s Prince of Wales. They will also hit Sunshine Coast, Byron Bay, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Perth along the way.

Pre-sale tickets are available now via Live Nation. General ticket sales are available tomorrow (January 23) from 2pm. Find the full list of dates and venues below.

Mako Road’s gigs in Adelaide and Perth will be their first-ever shows in those cities – and as the band remarked on Instagram, should be a “proper naughty leer up”.

Last month, Mako Road released the new song, ‘Drink From The Water’. It’s the first release since their 2018 ‘Local Safari’ EP, which followed their debut ‘The Green Superintendent’ EP.

Mako Road’s Australia 2020 tour dates are:

Brisbane, The Zoo (April 15)

Sunshine Coast, Malt Shovel Taphouse (16)

Byron Bay, Byron Bay Brewery (17)

Melbourne, Corner Hotel (18)

Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory (19)

Sydney, Oxford Arts Factory (22)

Perth, Jack Rabbit Slims (24)

Bunbury, Prince of Wales (25)