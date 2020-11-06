New Zealand noise-punks Die! Die! Die! share new video for ‘450’

New Zealand noise-punk trio Die! Die! Die! have shared a new video for their recently-released single ‘450’.

The visuals were shot and edited by Stjohn Milgrew, with archival footage taken from 1960’s Super8 home movies interspersed with images of the band, who say the clip “observes our local past and imagines a future”.

Check that out below:

Advertisement

‘450’ is one of two tracks the beloved underground NZ figures returned with in October, alongside ‘I Seek Misery’. The 7″ was recorded at Roundhouse Studios in Auckland, engineered and mixed by Steven Marr before being mastered by Mikey Young of Total Control.

Above the searing distortion and frenetic rhythms, the new 7″ sees the trio both looking inward and addressing the environment around them. ‘450’ confronts impending climate collapse, while its A-side reflects on addiction and “bringing about change to the current societal power dynamics in the ruins of a colonial empire”.

The new 7″ is the second release from the band – who are currently in the midst of a tour over in NZ where such things are possible – since they welcomed longtime bassist Lachlan Anderson back into the fold in 2018.

Now comprising of Anderson alongside founding members Andrew Wilson and Michael Prain, the band released an EP titled ‘O’ last year. Their last full-length album was 2017’s ‘Charm. Offensive.’