New Zealand-born, UK-based singer Wallace has announced Australian tour dates for February 2020. Find the full list of dates below.

Wallace – real name Wallace Gollan – will kick off the short Good As Gold tour with two performances at Tasmania’s Clarence Jazz Festival (which will be held at the Rosny Barn). While in Tasmania she will also play a free event at Hobart’s Mona (the Museum of Old and New Art).

Advertisement

She will then play The Evelyn Hotel in Melbourne on February 28, and wrap things up at The Vanguard in Sydney – where she was previously based. Head to Wallace’s website for more information and ticketing details.

Wallace’s most recent single is ‘Jane Doe’, a call to women to “unashamedly find their name and claim their place”, a statement notes. The song was inspired by the podcast My Favourite Murder, the artist explained: “They implore women to ‘F*ck politeness’ in uncomfortable situations and trust your intuition when your inner alarm is going off.”

Wallace has collaborated with the likes of Thundamentals and Sampa The Great, and toured with Winston Surfshirt, Jordan Rakei, Ngaiire, Little Simz and more.

Wallace’s Australia tour dates are:

Tasmania, Clarence Jazz Festival (February 21-22)

Tasmania, Mona (February 23)

Melbourne, The Evelyn Hotel (28)

Sydney, The Vanguard (29)