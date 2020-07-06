New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern asked to give advice on Kanye West’s presidential run

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said she “doesn’t have any advice” for Kanye West, after the rapper announced his intention to run for president of the US.

The rapper announced his bid for president over the weekend and said it was time to “realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future”.

But Ardern appeared amused during a press conference on Monday when asked if she had any advice, replying she doesn’t “have any inside information” on his run for president.

“You’re asking me what my advice for Kanye West is?” she said during a press conference on Monday.

“It may not surprise you. I can’t say I have any advice for Kanye West for running for the American presidency.”

While Ardern might not be in a position to give advice, understandingly, Kanye has secured the backing of wife Kim Kardashian, tech mogul Elon Musk and rapper Ty Dolla Sign.

However, his plans for a 2020 presidential run have already been thrown into doubt after it was revealed that he’s already missed several key deadlines.

Despite fancying himself for the top job, it appears that Kanye has already missed the chance to appear on the ballot in six states.