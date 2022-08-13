Newcastle’s well-known live music venue Lizotte’s to be sold

Newcastle’s well-known live music venue Lizotte’s is set to hit the market, with owners Brian and Jo Lizette saying “our growing family is now to be our main focus.”

Announcing the news on Facebook yesterday (August 12), Brian wrote “it is with an excited-heavy heart that I announce that Jo and I have made a massive decision to place the Kings Theatre and Lizotte’s Newcastle on the market for sale.”

“It is our hope to pass this iconic beautiful old venue with its world-class entertainment and fine cuisine baton onto a fabulous new operator,” they wrote. “Someone that will continue to offer the Newcastle community and beyond more world-class entertainment and hospitality for the years to come.”

“Finally, we’d like to thank our incredible and loyal staff over the years that have helped Jo and I create one of the most special world renown Dinner show Venues right here in Newcastle something we are very proud of. We so look forward to the doors of future opportunities to fly open.”

They will be continuing to book acts during the sale process and all scheduled shows are still to go ahead. Read the full post below.

The 112-year-old venue is a restored art deco theatre that was originally used as a picture and vaudeville theatre. It has been run by the Lizottes for the past 14 years, playing host to a number of local, national and international acts, including Mick Fleetwood, Macy Gray, Jimmy Barnes, Keith Urban, Kasey Chambers, Daryl Braithwaite, Ian Moss, Diesel and more.

