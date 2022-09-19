NewJeans’ label ADOR launches global auditions for “all genders and nationalities”

HYBE’s ADOR label, which houses rookie act NewJeans, has opened up online global auditions to the public.

On September 19 at Noon KST, the label shared a graphic poster announcing its ongoing search for talent to join its upcoming acts. Potential applicants can view their official audition site here, which is available in English, Japanese, Mandarin and Korean.

Per ADOR’s guidelines, anyone born between the years 2003 and 2011 may apply for the auditions, which are otherwise open to “all genders and nationalities”.

Advertisement

Applicants may apply in the categories of singing, rapping and dancing, or in a “free category” that includes acting, modelling and vlogging. Successful applicants will be contacted by the agency individually.

[2022 ADOR Global Audition]

ADOR is seeking talents for the next boy group/girl group members. Anyone born between 2003~2011

All genders and nationalities are welcome

Due 2022.10.19 12PM (KST)

Apply on https://t.co/qyWEGUDFqf pic.twitter.com/6fCmWxBZrj — ADOR (@alldoorsoneroom) September 19, 2022

The label, run by former SM Entertainment art director Min Hee-jin, launched the five-member girl group NewJeans — comprising members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein — as its first act with the music video for their debut single ‘Attention’ in July, rolling out several other tracks in the following weeks.

They later released a four-track self-titled EP comprising two other singles, ‘Hype Boy’ and ‘Cookie’ as well as one B-side ‘Hurt’. In a mixed three-star review of the record, NME’s Carmen Chin wrote that the quintet have “managed to lay some solid groundwork for a bright future as trailblazers”.

In an interview with KoreaJoongAngDaily, Min revealed that some within HYBE believed her concept for the group had been “plain” and lacking “public appeal”. “But I didn’t care. I had a clear vision of what I wanted to do, and I was confident with the music I chose,” she said.

Min went on to add that she already has the girl group’s next project in mind, adding: “The members are ready to go on an adventure with me… If things go as planned, [their next release] will also be a very whimsical album.”