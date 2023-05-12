NewJeans to hold first-ever fanmeet event in July

K-pop girl group NewJeans have announced their first-ever fanmeet event.

Today (May 12), NewJeans took to their official social media accounts to reveal that they will be hosting their first fanmeet event in July. The upcoming ‘Bunnies Camp’ event will be held at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul on July 1 and 2, and will also be livestreamed online.

Tickets to the event will cost ₩99,000 each for all seats, and will be available on May 31 at 8pm KST onwards through exclusive retailer Interpark.

Meanwhile, Bunnies Membership holders can apply for “early reservation” for tickets from May 15 to May 17, with a pre-verification period held from May 24 to May 30. Early reservation tickets will be available from May 26 at 8pm KST until the end of May 30.

In its announcement, NewJeans’ label ADOR also noted that the view from some areas maybe be obstructed due to on-site equipment strange structures and more. However, ticket cancellations, changes or refunds will not be available for such view restrictions.

NewJeans has also released a trailer video for their upcoming fanmeet event. It follows the girl group getting ready for “Bunnies Camp”, features shots of them on a tour bus, preparing for a party and more.

NewJeans recently broke the Guinness World Record for being the fastest K-pop act to hit 1billion streams on Spotify. The quintet reached this milestone in 219 days and with only seven released songs, breaking previous records held by Jungkook of BTS (409 days) and Lisa of BLACKPINK (411 days).

Meanwhile, Min Hee-jin, the CEO of the girl group’s label ADOR, previously revealed that the quintet have new music on the way. She hinted that NewJeans’ next release “is scheduled to be released this summer”, though details remain under wraps.