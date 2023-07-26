NewJeans unveil ethereal ‘ASAP’ music video

K-pop girl group NewJeans have released a new music video for their song ‘ASAP’

On July 26 at Midnight KST, the quartet dropped the dreamy music video for ‘ASAP’, one of six tracks from their new mini-album ‘Get Up’ which arrived last week.

The new visual reimagines the girl group as ethereal forest fairies who are followed around by creatures with glowing eyes in the dark. These are later revealed to be bunnies, NewJeans’ official mascot, in the daylight.

“ASAP baby, hurry up don’t be lazy / ASAP baby, hurry up don’t say maybe / ASAP baby, hurry up don’t say maybe,” they sing on the chorus, before the song’s instrumental break.

‘ASAP’ is the sixth and final track on the girl group’s sophomore mini-album to receive the music video treatment. NewJeans had previously unveiled visuals for ‘Super Shy’, ‘ETA’ and ‘Cool With You’, the three title tracks of the record.

Notably, two versions of the ‘Cool With You’ music video were released starring top actors Jung Ho-yeon and Tony Leung. The visual for ‘ETA’ was also filmed entirely on the iPhone 14 Pro in collaboration with Apple.

The girl group also dropped a clip in collaboration with The Powerpuff Girls for its intro song ‘New Jeans’, while the interlude track ‘Get Up’ was combined with the Side B music video for ‘Cool With You’.

In a five-star review of ‘Get Up’, NME’s Rhian Daly described ‘ASAP’ as “a gorgeous conclusion” to the record, adding that “thanks to this mini-album, all eyes will continue to be on them”.