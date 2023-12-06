Listen to NewJeans’ Hanni’s angelic cover of Sarah Kang’s ‘once in a moon’

NewJeans member Hanni has unveiled her cover of Sarah Kang’s song ‘once in a moon’.

The Vietnamese-Australian K-pop singer is the fifth and final member of NewJeans to contribute to the girl group’s ‘By Jeans’ cover series on YouTube. While her bandmates had recorded vocals for the series, Hanni also played guitar in her clip to accompany her performance of New York-based singer Sarah Kang’s 2022 song ‘once in a moon’.

“I thought long and hard about [what song to sing] because winter is already here, and I like to listen to songs according to the seasons. This is a song I came across a few months ago,” said Hanni, before going on to introduce the track in Korean and English.

The idol praised the track’s chords and “warm atmosphere”, adding that she had come across a video of Kang explaining the song’s meaning – a spin on the phrase “once in a blue moon” – which made her love it even more. “As you listen to this song that suits the winter season, I hope you will find it healing too,” Hanni said.

Hanni’s rendition remains true to the original track, a stripped-down number primarily accompanied by a guitar instrumental. “So I’ll think of you, once in a moon / When I hear your favourite tune / And someday after a year or two / Maybe then, I won’t be loving you,” she croons in the chorus.

Hanni’s cover clip comes about two months after bandmate Minji dropped her own rendition of Stephanie Poetri’s ‘I Love You 3000’. Hyein and Danielle opted to cover BTS member V’s solo singles ‘Slow Dancing’ and ‘Rainy Days’ respectively, while Haerin performed brother-sister duo AKMU’s ‘Love Lee’.

Yesterday, NewJeans’ label ADOR announced that the group’s ‘Phoning’ app will be removing its live commenting feature from unpaid users moving forward due to malicious comments. The agency also said it would take legal measures against such comments.