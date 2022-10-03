Watch NewJeans’ first overseas live performance in KCON Saudi Arabia

Rookie girl group NewJeans have marked their first overseas performance with a set at KCON Saudi Arabia.

The K-pop convention’s inaugural event in the country, which took place at The Boulevard Riyadh City on September 30 and October 1, saw the rookie girl group take the stage alongside acts ATEEZ, Hyolyn, STAYC, ONEUS and TO1 on the second day of the event. The quintet’s set included performances of hit singles ‘Hype Boy’, ‘Attention’ and ‘Cookie’.

NewJeans are also set to perform at ​​KCON Japan, which will be hosted at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan from October 14 to 16.

NewJeans—comprised of members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein—made their debut with a four-track self-titled EP comprised of three singles, as well as a B-side titled ‘Hurt’. In a mixed three-star review of the record, NME’s Carmen Chin wrote that the quintet have “managed to lay some solid groundwork for a bright future as trailblazers”.

Min Hee-jin, ADOR’s CEO and head producer, explained in an interview that some within HYBE believed her concept for the group had been “plain” and lacking “public appeal”. “But I didn’t care. I had a clear vision of what I wanted to do, and I was confident with the music I chose,” she said.

Min went on to add that she already has the girl group’s next project in mind. “The members are ready to go on an adventure with me… If things go as planned, [their next release] will also be a very whimsical album,” she said of the group’s forthcoming work.