NewJeans to release a new album “this summer”

K-pop girl group NewJeans are set to release a new album soon.

NewJeans were recently featured in Billboard‘s K-Pop Issue as one of the stars to watch. As part of the feature, the publication spoke to Min Hee-jin, the CEO of the girl group’s label ADOR, who revealed that the quintet have new music on the way.

“It was actually yesterday that they finished recording for the new album that is scheduled to be released this summer,” Min told Billboard in early April. “I wanted to break the stereotype that only certain styles of music would be able to succeed in the so-called mainstream industry.”

“In the albums going forward, NewJeans will continue to strive to present something new and unique to exceed the expectations of their fans. NewJeans members keep growing and growing, and we can’t wait to surprise the world again,” she added.

Elsewhere in the interview, NewJeans opened up about their upcoming Lollapalooza debut, where they will also become the first K-pop girl group to perform at festival.

“It’s hard to believe that we will be performing on the same stage as so many artists that we’ve looked up to and enjoyed listening to since we were little,” Danielle said, with Haerin adding: “I want to enjoy, empathize with and feel the performances of so many other artists first-hand.”

Earlier this month, NewJeans released a new promotional single ‘Zero’. The song, which dropped alongside a music video, was released in collaboration with Coca-Cola for its Coca-Cola Zero campaign in South Korea.