Watch NewJeans perform the single ‘OMG’ for the first time at the 37th Golden Disc Awards

Rookie K-pop girl group NewJeans made a recent appearance at the Golden Disc Awards, where they performed their new single ‘OMG’ for the first time.

The 37th Golden Disc Awards took place on January 7, celebrating outstanding K-pop acts from 2022. The televised awards show opened with a medley by NewJeans, during which they performed their latest single ‘OMG’ for the very first time.

The quintet led with a cheerleading-inspired intro followed by a special “Golden Disc Version” of ‘Attention’ with a new instrumental, their hit track ‘Hype Boy’, and the final song ‘OMG’.

NewJeans have since released a practice clip of the full performance on their YouTube channel.

Later that night, the quintet went on to take home two awards, including one of eight Digital Song prizes for ‘Attention’. They also won Rookie Artist of the Year alongside fellow girl groups LE SSERAFIM and IVE.

‘OMG’ is the lead single of NewJeans’ two-track single album of the same title, which was officially released on January 2. In a four-star review of the record, NME’s Rhian Daly wrote the ‘OMG’ is “both a nonchalant shrugging off of the burden of swift success and a steady step forward for a group seemingly already on the path to being K-pop superstars.”

NewJeans have also been named part of this year’s NME 100, NME‘s list of 100 essential emerging artists for 2023, in which they were commended for their “effortlessly cool girl-next-door charm and uniquely Gen Z spin on nostalgia”.