NFL commentator calls Taylor Swift Travis Kelce’s “wife” during game

An NFL commentator referred to Taylor Swift as Travis Kelce’s “wife” during a game this weekend, before quickly correcting himself.

The pop star was spectating at boyfriend Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday (December 10) when Tony Romo made the slip up.

“As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience,” said Romo when the camera panned onto her, before swiftly correcting his mistake, “I’m sorry, girlfriend.” His co-commentator joked: “Not yet.”

“Tony Romo accidentally calling Taylor swift Travis Kelce’s wife by accident is going to send swiftness into pure CHAOS,” one social media user joked.

“‘Travis Kelce’s wife.’ That’s an all timer from Tony Romo, who will now be discussed on every Taylor Swift message board for all time,” another quipped.

Other fans joked that the announcer was “manifesting” the marriage between the couple.

The ‘Eras’ star and Chiefs player’s relationship has continued to make headlines in recent months after numerous public appearances together.

Swift was first spotted watching a game from a box in September at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with Kelce’s mother, sparking a media frenzy. Since then, she’s attended numerous games and Kelce has returned the support by joining Swift for a portion of her South American tour last month.

Swift recently opened up about her high-profile relationship with the NFL star after being named TIME‘s person of the year, proclaiming “we’re just proud of each other”.

She shared: “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell…We started hanging out right after that,” she said. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Last month, Kelce opened up about how he met Swift. He attended one of her ‘Eras’ tour dates and said that some of Swift’s friends recognised him there, and, as Kelce described it, some of them were “playing Cupid”.

In other news from the pop sensation, Swift‘s ‘Eras’ Tour has officially become the first tour to gross $1billion (£796million).