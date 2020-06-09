Ngaiire announces live-streamed concert from Riverside Theatres

Sydney future-soul artist Ngaiire has announced she’ll perform a live-streamed concert from Riverside Theatres in Parramatta on Sunday June 21.

Entry to the concert will be on a ‘pay what you can’ basis, with viewers able to access the livestream freely but encouraged to contribute in order to support the artists, theatre workers and Riverside. The show will also see Ngaiire perform new music.

The announcement comes after the singer-songwriter was forced to cancel her planned ‘Take Over’ national tour back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ngaiire also released latest single ‘Boom’ back in March, which explores the taboo nature of sex in Papua New Guinea, where she grew up.

“The love affairs were always melodramatic and rendezvous were always so secret. This was because it was taboo to even utter the word sex in front of anyone,” she wrote in a statement upon the single’s release.

“Before the influx of missionaries and Christianity there were already cultural systems put in place around courting and sex that either got eradicated or looked down upon during colonisation. This I think brought up a lot of unhealthy sexual suppression.

“’Boom’ is about all that drama and lust – the glutton of sex and adultery and the debauchery that comes with sexual suppression and colonisation.”

The single is the first song to be released from Ngaiire’s forthcoming third album. Yet to be formally announced, it will mark the first LP from the songwriter since 2016’s ‘Blastoma’.

Ngaiire will be joined on the evening by special guest Clarissa Mei. The Western Sydney artist released debut EP ‘Vulnerable’ last year, following it up with the single ‘Woman’.