Ngaiire announces national ‘3’ album launch tour

Ngaiire has announced a national tour in support of forthcoming album ‘3’, which is set to arrive later this month on August 27.

The run of dates is slated to kick off at Altar in Hobart on November 5. From there, the singer will continue on to Melbourne, Castlemaine, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra before wrapping up with a show at The Triffid in Brisbane on January 13 next year. Tickets are on sale now.

Ngaiire announced ‘3’, her third studio album, back in May alongside the single ‘Closer’. The singer has shared two other singles from the project, releasing ‘Boom’ last year and ‘Him’ arriving in July. This year also saw Ngaiire collaborate with Birdz on the rapper’s single ‘Fly’.

Speaking to NME earlier this month, Ngaiire discussed how album three was defined by a journey of self-realisation, after the Papua New Guinean artist found herself feeling pressure to conform within Australia’s music industry.

“[Making the album] really taught me to just let go,” she said, pointing to the themes on the album’s opening title track.

“It’s [about] figuring out how to really be their authentic selves within the context of having to survive within our spaces. That’s my M.O. to everybody else – to just let go.”

‘3’ also made NME‘s list of 10 Australian releases for August, with writer David James Young calling the album “an immersive and heartfelt record” that “may well be her most personal yet”.

Ngaiire’s ‘3’ album tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 5 – Hobart, Altar

Saturday 6 – Melbourne, The Croxton Bandroom

Sunday 7 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal

Friday 12 – Sydney, City Recital Hall

Thursday 18 – Adelaide, The Gov

Friday 19 – Perth, Rosemount Hotel

DECEMBER

Saturday 4 – Canberra, UC Hub

JANUARY 2022

Thursday 13 – Brisbane, The Triffid