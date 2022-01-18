Ngaiire, Cry Club and Kee’ahn head up 2022 Gaytimes Festival line-up

LGBTQ+ music festival Gaytimes has announced the line-up for its 2022 edition, which is set to take place over three days in mid-February.
Among the 60 acts that have been announced include R&B singer Ngaiire, electro-pop duo Cry Club and soul singer Kee’ahn. They join the likes of punk band SCABZ, garage-rock band Pinch Points, rapper Hoodzy, electronic duo Sumner and dance trio Haiku Hands. The festival will also feature drag performers and cabaret artists as part of its festivities.
The Gaytimes festival was last held in February 2020, a matter of weeks before the global shutdown spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. In December of that year, the organisers announced that Gaytimes would not go ahead in 2021, deeming it “not feasible or responsible to plan a full scale, multi-day, multi-stage regional camping music and arts festival” at the time.
The festival confirmed its return in October 2021, with tickets selling out well before any of the artists were announced. This year’s edition will take place in Gilwell Park, located near the town of Gembrook in the eastern Dandenong Ranges of Victoria’s Yarra Valley.
The 2022 Gaytimes Festival will commence on February 18, concluding on February 20.
The Gaytimes Festival 2022 line-up is:
Alex Mac
Alex Morris
Ayebatonye
Bec Bartlett
Bertie
Brendan Maclean
Cry Club
Club Confide
Daws
Dunny Minogue
Gay Dad
Gay Roberto
Haiku Hands
Harper Bloom
Hoodzy
House Mum
Jarv!s
Jennifer Loveless
Kee’ahn
Kult Kyss
Kyva
Lemon Tart
Lil Mac
Lips Service
Max Lawrence
Marq
M8riarchy
Mon Franco
The Merindas
Ngaiire
Nick Spurway
Onyx
Packaged Goods
Pinch Points
SCABZ
Shinobi
Simona Castricum
SMB8
Sophie Forrest
Sputnik Sweetheart
Sumner
Tinika
Vetta Borne
Wax’o Paradiso
With performances by:
Aubrey Haive
Aysha Buffet
Bae Marie
Carmel Latte
Cerulean
Dazza & Keif
Fuchsia Smear
Granny Bingo
The Harry Morrissey Official
House of Dévine
La Nonna
Lou Wall
Nefertiti La Negra
Ronnie Rai’s Piano Bar
The Shanties Choir
Tilly Capulet