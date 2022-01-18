Ngaiire, Cry Club and Kee’ahn head up 2022 Gaytimes Festival line-up

LGBTQ+ music festival Gaytimes has announced the line-up for its 2022 edition, which is set to take place over three days in mid-February.

Among the 60 acts that have been announced include R&B singer Ngaiire, electro-pop duo Cry Club and soul singer Kee’ahn. They join the likes of punk band SCABZ, garage-rock band Pinch Points, rapper Hoodzy, electronic duo Sumner and dance trio Haiku Hands. The festival will also feature drag performers and cabaret artists as part of its festivities.

The Gaytimes festival was last held in February 2020, a matter of weeks before the global shutdown spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic. In December of that year, the organisers announced that Gaytimes would not go ahead in 2021, deeming it “not feasible or responsible to plan a full scale, multi-day, multi-stage regional camping music and arts festival” at the time.

The festival confirmed its return in October 2021, with tickets selling out well before any of the artists were announced. This year’s edition will take place in Gilwell Park, located near the town of Gembrook in the eastern Dandenong Ranges of Victoria’s Yarra Valley.

The 2022 Gaytimes Festival will commence on February 18, concluding on February 20.

The Gaytimes Festival 2022 line-up is:

Alex Mac

Alex Morris

Ayebatonye

Bec Bartlett

Bertie

Brendan Maclean

Cry Club

Club Confide

Daws

Dunny Minogue

Gay Dad

Gay Roberto

Haiku Hands

Harper Bloom

Hoodzy

House Mum

Jarv!s

Jennifer Loveless

Kee’ahn

Kult Kyss

Kyva

Lemon Tart

Lil Mac

Lips Service

Max Lawrence

Marq

M8riarchy

Mon Franco

The Merindas

Ngaiire

Nick Spurway

Onyx

Packaged Goods

Pinch Points

SCABZ

Shinobi

Simona Castricum

SMB8

Sophie Forrest

Sputnik Sweetheart

Sumner

Tinika

Vetta Borne

Wax’o Paradiso

With performances by:

Aubrey Haive

Aysha Buffet

Bae Marie

Carmel Latte

Cerulean

Dazza & Keif

Fuchsia Smear

Granny Bingo

The Harry Morrissey Official

House of Dévine

La Nonna

Lou Wall

Nefertiti La Negra

Ronnie Rai’s Piano Bar

The Shanties Choir

Tilly Capulet