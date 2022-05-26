Ngaiire shares new single ‘Fuchsia’, announces rescheduled headline tour dates

Sydney-based, Papua New Guinean musician Ngaiire has today (May 26) shared her new single ‘Fuchsia’ while announcing the rescheduled dates for her upcoming headline shows. Listen below.

‘Fuchsia’ marks Ngaiire’s first original release since her 2021 album, ‘3’. In a statement about the song – which continues the future soul artist’s beat-making streak – Ngaiire said ‘Fuchsia’ “is about wanting autonomy on your choices.”

Advertisement

“It’s about rebellion and that anyone can be a rebel if it’s taking a stand against any mass ideology which in turn could just be a truth not considered. A revolution even,” she said.

‘Fuchsia’ follows Ngaiire’s critically acclaimed third studio album, ‘3’, which – alongside four ARIA nods – was nominated for Best Australian Album at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. In an earlier interview with NME, Ngaiire said ‘3’ “really taught [her] to just let go.”

“It’s [about] figuring out how to really be their authentic selves within the context of having to survive within our spaces. That’s my M.O. to everybody else – to just let go,” she said.

Besides ‘Fuchsia’, Ngaiire has also announced rescheduled dates for Ngaiire’s Australia and New Zealand tour. The headline shows will run from August to September, with performances slated for Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and more. See the full list of dates for Ngaiire’s tour below and head here to access tickets.

Next month (June 11), Ngaiire will perform alongside Maina Doe, Becca Hatch, Ms Thandi and Tumbalong Nights at Sydney’s Vivid festival, as part of a live music programme that also includes Tkay Maidza and Meg Mac, among others. Before that, Ngaiire will appear at Melbourne’s National Gallery Victoria on June 10.

Earlier this year, Ngaiire released a cover of ‘L’idole Des Jeunes,’ a French-language song which was lifted from the EP, ‘YÉ-YÉ 2.0’. A project by the team behind French music and food festival So Frenchy So Chic, the EP also featured fellow Australian artists Odette and Julia Wallace.

Ngaiire’s New Zealand and Australian tour dates are:

Advertisement

AUGUST

Friday 26 – Auckland, NZ The Tuning Fork

Saturday 27 – Wellington, NZ @ Meow

SEPTEMBER

Thursday 1 – Brisbane, QLD @ The Triffid

Friday 2 – Byron Bay, NSW @ The Northern

Wednesday 7 – Melbourne, VIC @ The Corner Hotel

Thursday 8 – Hobart, TAS @ Altar

Friday 16 – Canberra, ACT @ UC Hub

Friday 23 – Perth, WA @ The Rosemount Hotel

Saturday 24 – Adelaide, SA @ The Gov

Thursday 29 – Sydney, NSW @ City Recital Hall

