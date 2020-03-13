Ngaiire takes on taboos on new single ‘Boom’

Future soul artist Ngaiire has released her new single ‘Boom’, after debuting it on triple j last night (March 12).

The Sydney-based artist said ‘Boom’ is about the taboo nature of sex in Papua New Guinea, where she grew up.

“The love affairs were always melodramatic and rendezvous were always so secret. This was because it was taboo to even utter the word sex in front of anyone,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

“Before the influx of missionaries and Christianity there were already cultural systems put in place around courting and sex that either got eradicated or looked down upon during colonisation. This I think brought up a lot of unhealthy sexual suppression.

“Boom is about all that drama and lust – the glutton of sex and adultery and the debauchery that comes with sexual suppression and colonisation.” Listen to the song below.

The single is the singer-songwriter’s first since last year’s ‘Shiver’. Its release comes ahead of Ngaiire’s east coast ‘Take Over’ tour, set to head through Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney. A full list of dates and venues is below. Find tickets via her official website.

Ngaiire hasn’t released a full length studio album since 2016’s ‘Blastoma’, but referred to ‘Boom’ as the first “official” single from her forthcoming third album.

Ngaiire’s ‘Take Over’ 2020 Australian tour dates are:

Melbourne, The Corner Hotel (March 14)

Brisbane, The Brightside (20)

Sydney, Oxford Art Factory (21)