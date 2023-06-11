Nia Archives flips ‘Heads Will Roll’ on “spooky” new song ‘Off Wiv Ya Headz’

Nia Archives has flipped A-Trak’s huge version of Yeah Yeah Yeahs‘ ‘Heads Will Roll’ on her new track ‘Off Wiv Ya Headz’.

The producer initially created the “spooky edit” of the track for a performance at last year’s Warehouse Project in Manchester and has now given it a full release.

“I wanted to make a spooky edit for Warehouse Project last Halloween and this is what I came up,” she said.

“I love the a-trak remix and I just wanted a jungle version of it.”

Listen to ‘Off Wiv Ya Headz’ below.

The rising Bradford-born producer released her third highly-anticipated EP, ‘Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall’, earlier this year.

In a four-star review of the EP, NME said: “The likes of the high-octane bossa nova rework ‘Baianá’ and the lofty titular track let her production skills stand out, but it’s her songwriting that really takes the spotlight on this EP. Less reliant on beats to get you moving, its toned-down feel makes you sit with Nia’s stories and see the person behind the tunes she spins.

“Being able to show so much humanity and versatility so early in her career is highly respectable and if this is a glimpse of the future, Nia Archives looks set to become an unstoppable generational talent.”

Speaking to NME last year about the first single release from her EP and projects to date, Archives said: “I think each of my projects have been timestamps of my life. Musically, I’ve just grown up and I’ve had to mature since last year. I don’t think I was immature, but I’ve really grown up this year.”

After releasing her ‘Forbidden Feelingz’ EP last February, Archives picked up Best Producer at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 a month later.