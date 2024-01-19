Nia Archives tackles loneliness on “raw” new single ‘Crowded Roomz’

Nia Archives has released a new single called ‘Crowded Roomz’ – you can listen to it below.

The Bradford-born producer, DJ and songwriter’s first song of 2024 finds her reflecting on the loneliness she has experienced while out on tour. It was co-produced and co-written by Ethan P. Flynn.

Writing on X/Twitter this morning (January 19), Nia described the personal track as “so fucking raw n exposing but it is 100% authentic 2 me n tha only true way i’ve found 2 express myself”.

She added: “i wanna say a massive thank yaaa 2 Ethan P. Flynn 4 making this special tune with me <333.”

Over a jungle drumbeat, Nia sings in the first verse: “I feel so lonely, especially in crowded rooms/ It’s a facade, my persona is my costume/ No one to turn to, they don’t understand my blues/ I feel so lonely, especially in crowded rooms.”

Watch the official video here:

Nia wrote ‘Crowded Roomz’ following a festival appearance last summer. A press release called the new single “the epitome of a sad banger”.

It added: “Nia’s personal experience and intimate lyrics speak on themes of loneliness and social anxiety, uniting us all in the universal experience of feeling like an observer in this chaotic world.”

The track follows on from last year’s ‘Off Wiv Ya Headz’ and ‘Bad Gyalz’, the latter of which appeared in NME‘s ’50 best songs of 2023’ list.

Additionally, Nia was featured on BBC Radio 6 Music’s inaugural Artists Of The Year run-down alongside the likes of Blur and Boygenius.

Last March, Nia Archives released her third EP ‘Sunrise Bang Ur Head Against Tha Wall’.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “Being able to show so much humanity and versatility so early in her career is highly respectable and if this is a glimpse of the future, Nia Archives looks set to become an unstoppable generational talent.”