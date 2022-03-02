Nia Archives wins Best Producer Supported By BandLab at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Nia Archives has won Best Producer Supported By BandLab at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

The producer, on the rise for her fresh and vibrant jungle sound, beat out Arca, Fred Again.., India Jordan, and Travis Barker for this year’s award.

“It’s an enormous role, but one thing all of tonight’s nominees have in common is they are all dedicated to their craft,” presenter Tiffany Calver said of the job of a producer.

“I fucking love jungle music,” Archives said while accepting the award at London’s O2 Academy Brixton, adding that she dedicates the win to her little brother.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, it doesn’t matter where you come from, you can do whatever you like and you can make something of yourself,” she added.

Nia Archives was born in Bradford and raised in Manchester on a steady diet of reggae, rocksteady and old-school jungle. She made the cut for the NME 100 2022, which lists a hundred essential emerging artists to keep an eye on this year, for her “dancefloor-ready nu-jazz” that packs in “every one of her diverse influences.”

The DJ and vocalist’s innovative take on drum ’n’ bass can be heard on her remix of fellow nominee PinkPantheress’ track ‘Nineteen’, which was featured on her ‘To Hell With It’ remix album. Her debut EP ‘Headz Gone West’ dropped in April last year and highly anticipated follow-up ‘Forbidden Feelingz’ is set for release on March 10.

Check back for the latest news, interviews, winners and more from the BandLab NME Awards 2022.