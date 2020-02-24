Niall Horan announces 2020 Australian tour

Former One Direction member Niall Horan has announced a 2020 headline tour of Australia’s east coast, set for September and October this year.

Horan will start at Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre at the end of September, before heading through Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena and finishing at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena in early October.

The ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ tour is the first time the Irish singer-songwriter has visited the country since 2018, when he was here for his debut record ‘Flicker’.

In a press statement, Horan said he was “excited to bring the ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ Tour to Australia”.

“As you know, it’s one of my favourite countries to visit and the shows and fans are always amazing!”

Horan’s forthcoming sophomore effort ‘Heartbreak Weather’ is set to arrive Friday March 13. It will feature the singles ‘Nice To Meet Ya’, ‘Put A Little Love On Me’ and ‘No Judgement’.

Horan revealed the tracklist for ‘Heartbreak Weather’ last week in a YouTube video, posing as a Ron Burgundy-style meteorologist. Watch it below.

The Australian tour dates are below. Tickets go on sale at 2pm, Monday 2nd March via Ticketek.

Niall Horan 2020 ‘Nice To Meet Ya’ Australian East Coast Tour:

Brisbane, Brisbane Entertainment Centre (September 30)

Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena (October 2)

Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena (3)