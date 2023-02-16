Niall Horan announces new album ‘The Show’

Niall Horan has announced his third solo album ‘The Show’, out June 9, 2023.

The former One Direction singer shared the news on social media ahead of the release of first single tomorrow (February 17), called ‘Heaven’.

“I couldn’t possibly be more happy to tell you that my new album ‘The Show’ will be released on June 9th,” he said.

“This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own. Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you.

“I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back. Welcome to ‘The Show’.”

In a new TikTok, the singer also said that the new record is “by far and away my favourite stuff I’ve ever worked on”.

You can pre-order/ pre-save ‘The Show’ and check out the new website here, though the full tracklist is yet to be released.

“One thing I’ve learned over the years is that society loves to pressure us into reaching certain milestones by a certain age,” Horan explained of new track ‘Heaven’ in a press statement.

“Whether that’s getting married or anything else that really should be based on our own instincts. As I’ve gotten older I’ve tried to let go of those expectations and just follow my heart. The chorus of this song is saying that what I have in my life currently is amazing. So it would be crazy to ruin that by giving into outside pressures.”

You can listen to a snippet of ‘Heaven’ below.

The album announcement comes after the singer teased his new album with song snippet and cryptic website last month.

The new website was called ‘NH3 Loading…’ under the URL www.heavenwontbethesame.com which featured a window and a flickering blue candle. The website now links to a pre-order button.

Some fans also reported receiving teaser boxes with the text ‘Heaven Won’t Be The Same’ along with large N and H letters.

In a recent TikTok, Horan played an acoustic snippet of a song before asking: “Something like that?”

“God only knows where this could go / And even if our love starts to grow out of control / And you and me go up in flames / Heaven won’t be the same,” he sings.

The singer’s second solo album ‘Heartbreak Weather’ came out in 2020, described by NME in a three-star review as a “mixed bag, with moments of magic butting up against moments of ‘meh’.”