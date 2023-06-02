Niall Horan adds second Melbourne date to 2024 Australian tour

Niall Horan will play two shows at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena in May next year, adding an additional date due to demand during the first show’s pre-sale.

Horan’s tour next year – in support of upcoming third solo album ‘The Show’ – will begin at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on April 28, before taking to Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on May 1. He’ll play Rod Laver Arena on May 3 and 4. Tickets for all four shows went on sale to the general public today. Find remaining seats here.

“I have said it many times, but I do mean it when I say that the times I have spent down under are some of the best periods of my life,” Horan said of the upcoming tour. “I have had amazing shows in Australia and New Zealand, and I cannot wait to be back in 2024.

“My favourite thing in the world is being on tour. Performing my songs for my fans and sharing those incredible moments together are the reason why I write music in the first place. This is going to be my best tour yet and I cannot wait to see all you ‘lovers’ in 2024.”

Horan’s upcoming tour will mark his first visit to Australia since 2018, when the former One Direction played shows here in support of debut solo album ‘Flicker’. Since then, he’s released his second album, 2020’s ‘Heartbreak Weather’.

Horan’s third album, ‘The Show’, will arrive next Friday (June 9). The Irish singer-songwriter has shared two previews of the record so far: lead single ‘Heaven’ in February and ‘Meltdown’ in April.

Niall Horan’s 2024 Australian tour dates are:

APRIL

Sunday 28 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

MAY

Wednesday 1 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

Friday 3 and 4 – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena