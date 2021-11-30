Nicholas Allbrook honours the Kimberley with new single ‘When The Marshes Flood’

Pond frontman Nicholas Allbrook has released a new charity single ‘When The Marshes Flood’.

Written as an ode to the Kimberley region of Western Australia where Allbrook grew up, the singer recalls memories of living in an area populated by marshes, rivers and mudflats. The track was mixed and mastered by King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s Stu McKenzie.

All proceeds from Bandcamp sales will go to Environs Kimberley, an NGO that focuses on land and water conversation in the region. Allbrook said the funds raised will “help them preserve the most beautiful place I know”.

“With Australia’s rapacious hunger for fossil fuels and agricultural developments constantly advancing into beautiful land – mining companies dynamiting sacred caves, and Gina Rinehart trying to suck up 300 gigalitres of the Martuwarra Fitzroy River – every dollar counts in supporting these efforts.”

Listen to ‘When The Marshes Flood’ below:

<a href="https://nicholasallbrook.bandcamp.com/track/when-the-marshes-flood">When The Marshes Flood by Nicholas Allbrook</a>

Allbrook’s new track almost two months after Pond released their ninth studio album, ‘9’, through Spinning Top. NME gave the album four stars upon its release, writing, “having perhaps taken their psych-pop to the edges of what’s possible, Pond deserve this moment. Hopefully, it proves a gateway to a new era for the band that keeps on giving.”