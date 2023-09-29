Nick Cannon says he “probably wouldn’t be alive” without Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon has reflected on how Mariah Carey handled his Lupus diagnosis in 2012, saying he “probably wouldn’t be alive” without her.

The 42-year-old was a guest on The Diary Of A CEO last week (September 21) and spoke about his Lupus diagnosis, among other things. He admitted to host Steven Bartlet that the situation likely affected their relationship; however, praised the pop juggernaut for helping him get through the difficulty of such a life-altering news.

“She was my rock, man. She went hard,” Nick Cannon said. “Being honest, I probably wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for how hard she went with the doctors, with me – my stubbornness. She was the perfect helpmate, the perfect matriarch, the perfect mom, the perfect wife in those scenarios. Because granted, she is who she is and dealing with all the pressures of being Mariah Carey, but then being loving enough to take on all of my stuff.”

Advertisement

He continued: “It probably took a toll on us just because of the person I was in my head and the struggles I was dealing with. So it probably took a toll on our relationship, but it definitely brought us closer together.” You can watch the full interview below.

Elsewhere in the chat, the media multihyphenate has claimed the record-setting singer has saved his life before. Before being diagnosed with Lupus, Cannon passed out in a bathroom after a jog. “Mariah came in and found me,” he said. “And they rushed me to the ER in Aspen… I didn’t think it was that bad because I had just got back from jogging in Aspen. So they’re like, ‘He probably has altitude sickness.’

“I was just dehydrated so that was the narrative we were going with. But the longer I was in the hospital [the doctors] were like, ‘Oh, maybe he has a kidney stone because there’s something going on back there.’ And I was like, ‘No, it wasn’t a kidney stone.’”

He continued: “But I think that’s what you do when you find a help-mate. When you find someone that you’re in matrimony with. I went hard for her, and I’d still go hard for her. I’d lay down my life for her, even today.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with The Shade Room, Cannon also revealed that Carey was his “greatest love.” He replied, “I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and [then she became] my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met.”

Advertisement

“She’s just always happy, always doing for others,” Cannon continued. “No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into they space’ … When I found that out about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”

In other news, Nick Cannon is gearing up to host the tenth season of The Masked Singer US. He nearly lost the gig when, in 2020, the Wild N’ Out host appeared to have encouraged “hateful speech” on an episode of his podcast, Cannon’s Class, with former Public Enemy member Professor Griff. In March this year, he told AllHipHop that the “process was a growth moment for [him], on so many levels as a man.”

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey’s 2009 break-up anthem ‘It’s A Wrap’ appeared on TikTok’s ‘Songs Of The Summer’ UK list. She also paid tribute to the late singer-actress Olivia Newton-John at her state memorial ceremony, saying, “I looked up to her so much and when I got to meet her, she was just as nice as she was a star.”