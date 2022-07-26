Nick Cave and Warren Ellis announce full Australian tour dates

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have shared their full list of dates for a tour of their native Australia, in support of their collaborative 2021 album ‘Carnage’.

News of the tour first arrived back in February, when Cave wrote about returning to Australia at the end of 2022 in a Red Hand Files letter. The following month the duo announced two dates at the remote Victorian location of Hanging Rock with Courtney Barnett.

A full list of ‘Carnage’ tour dates were to follow, but the announcement was postponed following the tragic death of Cave’s son, Jethro. Today (July 26), the 15-date tour schedule has been shared, marking Cave and Ellis‘ first ever tour of the country as a duo.

“I can’t begin to tell you how happy Warren and I are to be finally returning to Australia to perform,” said Cave in a press statement. “The wait has been way too long. See you all soon for the ‘Carnage’ experience.”

The tour will commence in the South Australian capital of Adelaide, with two nights at the city’s Festival Theatre. From there, the duo head to the aforementioned Hanging Rock before heading to Canberra, Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Tamworth, Newcastle and Sydney.

Tickets for the ‘Carnage’ tour will go on sale this Friday July 29 at 10am local time, with the exception of the Hanging Rock dates, which are both already sold out. A full list of tour dates is available below and ticketing links can be found via Cave’s website.

Cave and Ellis have been sporadically touring in support of ‘Carnage’ since its 2021 release, including tours of the UK and North America. In a five-star review of their London show, NME said that the ‘Carnage’ tour was the duo “in their absolute purest and classiest form”.

“They’ll rearrange your heart and soul so many times, you’ll leave like the human equivalent of Trigger’s broom,” it read.

Away from touring, Cave has largely been focused on film in 2022. A documentary based on the making of both the most recent Bad Seeds album ‘Ghosteen’ and of ‘Carnage’, This Much I Know To Be True, was released back in May. Earlier this month, Cave also called for submissions from fans for an upcoming collaborative film to accompany his recent spoken-word project, ‘Seven Psalms’.

Cave’s only new music this year thus far has been a feature on ‘Macca The Mutt’, a single from Australian duo Party Dozen.

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ ‘Carnage’ Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 22 – Adelaide, Festival Theatre

Wednesday 23 – Adelaide, Festival Theatre

Friday 25 – Macedon Ranges, Hanging Rock

Saturday 26 – Macedon Ranges, Hanging Rock

Monday 28 – Canberra, Canberra Theatre

Tuesday 29 – Canberra, Canberra Theatre

DECEMBER

Friday 2 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Monday 5 – Perth, Riverside Theatre

Tuesday 6 – Perth, Riverside Theatre

Friday 9 – Brisbane, BCEC Great Hall

Saturday 10 – Gold Coast, GCEC

Monday 12 – Tamworth, TRECC

Wednesday 14 – Newcastle, Civic Theatre

Friday 16 – Sydney, Opera House Concert Hall

Saturday 17 – Sydney, Opera House Concert Hall