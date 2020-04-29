Nick Cave covers T-Rex’s ‘Cosmic Dancer’ for new Marc Bolan tribute album

Nick Cave has recorded his own take on T-Rex‘s ‘Cosmic Dancer’ for a new tribute album dedicated to late lead singer and glam rock icon Marc Bolan.

The new album is titled ‘AngelHeaded Hipster’ and will arrive on September 4 – with the likes of Elton John, U2, Joan Jett, Marc Almond, and more delivering their own takes on Bolan’s classic tracks.

The reimagined selection of T-Rex classics was headed up by producer Hall Willner, who passed away from coronavirus earlier this month.

Willner previously said of the compilation: “I became immersed in this artist by listening to everything, talking to Bolan experts and fans, researching his reviews and interviews. And I found that Bolan was hardly ever talked about as a ‘composer’.

“It was all about what a great rocker he was, how innovative he was, how David Bowie took his essence and Bolan was in his shadow… But I put him in the same pantheon as other composers that I’ve explored before. So, the concept for the album became to show Bolan as a composer with our typical cast of artists from different worlds that one rarely sees in the same place.”

Nick Cave said of his ‘Cosmic Dancer’ cover: “It is impossible to exaggerate the devastating effect Hal’s passing will have on the collective of people that circled around him, esoteric artists he would corral together to participate in his rambling, hair-brained schemes, that were always a combination of genius, wonder and near-chaos.”

Other notable covers on the record include Kesha tackling ‘Children Of The Revolution’ and Father John Misty‘s take on ‘Main Man’.