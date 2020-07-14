Nick Cave, DMA’s, BENEE and more to appear in first episode of ABC’s new music show ‘The Sound’

Nick Cave, DMA’s, BENEE and more will appear in the first episode of ABC’s new music show The Sound. The series premieres this Sunday (July 19) at 5:30pm AEST.

Hosted by Jane Gazzo and featuring Zan Rowe as music news correspondent, each episode of the 60-minute program will showcase a myriad of performances across various segments.

Some of the acts set to appear on the first episode include Lime Cordiale, Kate Ceberano, Eskimo Joe, BENEE, and DMA’s, who just released their third studio album ‘The Glow’.

Nick Cave will also make an appearance, giving fans a preview of his anticipated Idiot Prayer concert film, which is set to premiere on July 23.

Some of the segments on ‘The Sound’ include ‘From The Vault’, showing a curated historical clip, ‘Tribute’, where artists will link up to cover iconic Aussie tracks, and ‘Introducing’, which will showcase newcomers.

The newcomer to be featured on the inaugural ‘Introducing’ segment is Jerome Farah, who recently released his debut single ‘I Can’t Breathe’.

Jane Gazzo will be joined each week by a guest host. The first guest host will be Bryan Brown, star of films including Gorillas In The Mist and Along Came Polly.

The Sound will air on ABC TV every Sunday at 5:30pm AEST, with a rerun of the episode happening the following Saturday afternoon.