Nick Cave has discussed the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in a new blog post.

The singer cancelled his upcoming UK/European tour with the Bad Seeds earlier this week due to ongoing concerns around Covid-19.

“I know it is hard to know, but please give us a hint on the tour in regards of the Corona virus,” a fan asked Cave on his frequently used website The Red Hand Files, on which he answers fan questions on a range of topics.

“What is the latest you know?” the fan continued. “What are the risks of the tour being postponed? It would be sad if this is the case, but please know that we fans would support such a decision, no matter how hard it is to wait even longer to see you and the Bad Seeds.”

Answering the question, Cave said: “It has been a very strange few weeks, much has happened to us all, and many difficult decisions have had to be made. Slowly, we all are coming around to the realisation that we will need to lead very different lives for a while — short term, long term, who knows?

“One very hard question that The Bad Seeds have had to answer is regarding our touring plans this year. With great disappointment and sadness we made the decision to postpone the UK, Europe and Israel tour, which seems, as far as I can see, the only responsible course of action. I am very sorry. More details will be posted on nickcave.com once the new plan settles.”

Cave adds that he’s “working on a more personal response to the hundreds of questions that are coming in regarding the coronavirus.

“This will take a little time. It’s a hard question to answer.”

See the list of cancelled tour dates below. An extensive list of all the gigs cancelled/postponed as a result of coronavirus can be found here.

Wednesday 22 April – Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal

Thursday 23 April – Campo Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal

Saturday 25 April – WiZink Center, Madrid, Spain

Sunday 26 April – Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain

Wednesday 29 April – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Holland

Thursday 30 April – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

Saturday 2 May – Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, UK

Sunday 3 May – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, UK

Tuesday 5 May – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK

Wednesday 6 May – Manchester Arena, Manchester, UK

Friday 8 May – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Tuesday 12 May – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

Thursday 14 May – The O2, London, UK

Friday 15 May – The O2, London, UK

Sunday 17 May – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

Monday 18 May – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany

Wednesday 20 May – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Thursday 21 May – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

Saturday 23 May – Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden

Monday 25 May – Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

Wednesday 27 May – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

Thursday 28 May – Arena Gliwice, Gliwice, Poland

Saturday 30 May O2 – Arena, Prague, Czech Republic

Monday 1 June – Stadthalle, Vienna, Austria

Tuesday 2 June – László Papp Budapest Sportaréna, Budapest, Hungary

Thursday 4 June – Stark Arena, Belgrade, Serbia

Saturday 6 June – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

Monday 8 June – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

Tuesday 9 June – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

Thursday 11 June – Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica, Rome, Italy

Sunday 14 June – AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

Wednesday 17 June – Bloomfield Stadium, Tel Aviv, Israel