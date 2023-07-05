Nick Cave remembers being “high” while performing with Kylie Minogue on ‘Top Of The Pops’

Nick Cave has recalled being “high” while taking to the stage with Kylie Minogue on Top Of The Pops.

The Bad Seeds frontman was speaking as part of The Louis Theroux Podcast recently when he discussed the making of his 1995 track ‘Where The Wild Roses Grow’ — which saw him join forces with the Australian pop star.

Describing the message behind the song, he said: “It was a murder ballad that ends with the character killing his beloved… It was quite something at the time for Kylie to take on.”

“I certainly wasn’t in showroom condition,” he continued. “Her management were like ‘This is a bad idea’ because we were a bunch of dark drug-addicted monstrosities… but she was determined to do that.”

The 65-year-old songwriter then told the host that he struggles to “remember much” about his time performing the song with Minogue on Top Of The Pops, although the two did remain close after the appearance.

“We have stayed very good friends,” he explained. “I can’t remember too much about being on Top of the Pops with her but I [was high] for sure of course,” Nick admitted, before adding, “I couldn’t have done it otherwise.”

In other Nick Cave news, the singer-songwriter recently teamed up with another pop veteran, Blondie, for a cover of The Gun Club’s Jeffrey Lee Pierce’s ‘On The Other Side’.

The track is the first single from the fourth and final volume in the Jeffrey Lee Pierce Sessions Project series titled ‘The Task Has Overwhelmed Us’, and the cover sees the pair joined by Cypress Grove on guitar, fellow Bad Seed Warren Ellis on synthesisers and Guido Benigni on bass guitar.

Earlier this year, Cave also shared that two of his novels are currently being adapted for the small screen.

Speaking to NME as part of a recent “good faith conversation”, Cave shared that the adaptation of his book, The Death Of Bunny Munro, into a TV series was “chugging along”, while another for And The Ass Saw The Angel was on the way too.

He also revealed that an “instantly interesting” new album from the Bad Seeds was coming soon, as well as speaking of the chances of more music from Grinderman.

Minogue, on the other hand, has recently been celebrating the release of her hit track ‘Padam Padam’. The single has become her 35th UK Top 10 hit after it peaked at Number Eight on the UK Top 40 chart, it is also taken from her upcoming 16th album, ‘Tension’, which will be out on September 22.

She also teased another collaboration recently — admitting that she “would love to” join forces with Madonna. “I would love to,” she said. “And I think now is the time. There I said it. Now is the time to do our best to make that happen.”